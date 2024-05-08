Share Video

The Twins recalled Staumont from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Staumont allowed five runs but turned in a 16:3 K:BB over 10.2 relief innings this season with St. Paul. If or when Staumont makes an appearance with the Twins, it will be his first in the majors since he had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July.

