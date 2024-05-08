The Twins recalled Staumont from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Staumont allowed five runs but turned in a 16:3 K:BB over 10.2 relief innings this season with St. Paul. If or when Staumont makes an appearance with the Twins, it will be his first in the majors since he had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July.
More News
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Poised for rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Hits IL with calf strain•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Nursing knee issue•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Velocity bouncing back•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Decreased velocity this spring•