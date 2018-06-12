Grimm (back) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Grimm is finally back with the Royals after spending more than a month on the shelf with lower-back stiffness. He made nine rehab appearances with Triple-A Omaha before being cleared to rejoin the big club, striking out 13 batters across 9.1 innings of work despite his 8.68 ERA. Grimm, who compiled a brutal 21.86 ERA prior to landing on the DL, should slot back into a middle-relief role now that he's healthy. Trevor Oaks was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

