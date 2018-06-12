Royals' Justin Grimm: Activated from DL
Grimm (back) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Grimm is finally back with the Royals after spending more than a month on the shelf with lower-back stiffness. He made nine rehab appearances with Triple-A Omaha before being cleared to rejoin the big club, striking out 13 batters across 9.1 innings of work despite his 8.68 ERA. Grimm, who compiled a brutal 21.86 ERA prior to landing on the DL, should slot back into a middle-relief role now that he's healthy. Trevor Oaks was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...