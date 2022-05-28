Grimm was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Saturday.
After a rough start to the season, Grimm was more effective in early May, as he allowed just one unearned run in 8.1 innings over seven relief appearances to begin the month. However, the right-hander will be cast off the 40-man roster after giving up two runs in 2.1 innings over his last two outings. Grimm has posted an 8.68 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 40 relief appearances in the majors since 2018, but it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
-
Athletics' Justin Grimm: Righting ship after stumbles•
-
Athletics' Justin Grimm: Solid in early going•
-
Athletics' Justin Grimm: Contract selected by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Justin Grimm: Nabs MiLB deal from Oakland•
-
Mariners' Justin Grimm: Signs minor-league deal•
-
Justin Grimm: Released by Brewers•