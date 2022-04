Grimm, who fired 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts against the Blue Jays on Saturday, has posted a 3.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB across three innings over his first three appearances.

Grimm was a non-roster invitee that earned his spot with a strong Cactus League showing, and the right-hander has been able to follow it up with a solid trio of appearances early. The 32-year-old is likely to continue in a lower-leverage middle-relief role for the time being.