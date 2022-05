Grimm, who fired a perfect sixth inning in a loss to the Twins on Sunday, has three straight scoreless appearances after allowing two earned runs in back-to-back outings April 21 and 29.

The veteran right-hander has covered 3.1 innings during that trio of outings, allowing just one hit and a couple of walks. Grimm's pair of hiccups ballooned his ERA from 2.25 to 9.64, but his recent return to form has it firmly trending back downward, albeit still with plenty of room for improvement, at 5.63.