Bubic (elbow) signed a one-year, $2.35 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

Bubic made only three starts for Kansas City last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in late April, but he'll get a $150,000 raise entering the 2024 campaign, his second year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander should be able to return to a major-league mound sometime near the All-Star break.