Bubic (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Royals on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's a procedural move that removes Bubic from the 40-man roster and allows the Royals to select the contract of Austin Cox from Triple-A Iowa. Bubic underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of April, and the left-hander isn't expected back until the summer months of the 2024 campaign.