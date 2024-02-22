Bubic (elbow) said he felt good following a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic threw all fastballs in the session, his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April. He experienced no soreness a day after the session and will get back on the mound again Friday. The 26-year-old is expected to gradually increase the intensity and length of his bullpen sessions over a nine-week period before facing hitters. Assuming he hits no unexpected snags in his throwing program, Bubic could be ready to return from the injured list at some point around the middle of the summer.