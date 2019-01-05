Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Inks deal with Kansas City
Zimmer agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in April of 2018, and he's back with Kansas City for the 2019 campaign. He's yet to make his major-league debut, although he'll have a good chance to do so this year. Zimmer was removed from the 40-man roster last season and played for Driveline Baseball, which is why he didn't register any pitching statistics within the Royals' minor-league system.
