Zimmer agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in April of 2018, and he's back with Kansas City for the 2019 campaign. He's yet to make his major-league debut, although he'll have a good chance to do so this year. Zimmer was removed from the 40-man roster last season and played for Driveline Baseball, which is why he didn't register any pitching statistics within the Royals' minor-league system.