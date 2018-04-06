Zimmer agreed to a minor-league deal with the Royals on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer will likely report to Triple-A Omaha for the start of his 2018 campaign. He was recently released by the team but it was expected that Zimmer would return to the organization on a new contract. He appeared in 32.2 innings of work with Omaha last year, and will be utilized as depth out of the bullpen for the club this year.