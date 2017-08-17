Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Swats 13th homer Wednesday

Cain went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the A's.

The 31-year-old now has 13 homers on the year, but this was his first in August and just his second in his last 35 games. Cain's .800 OPS would be the second highest of his career if he can keep it up, but his power drought and consistent spot near the top of the lineup have left him with a meager 40 RBI in 116 games, sabotaging what has otherwise been a strong fantasy season.