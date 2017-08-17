Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Swats 13th homer Wednesday
Cain went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the A's.
The 31-year-old now has 13 homers on the year, but this was his first in August and just his second in his last 35 games. Cain's .800 OPS would be the second highest of his career if he can keep it up, but his power drought and consistent spot near the top of the lineup have left him with a meager 40 RBI in 116 games, sabotaging what has otherwise been a strong fantasy season.
More News
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Nabs 22nd steal in two-hit effort•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Racking up multi-hit efforts•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Steals two bases Thursday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in action Thursday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Nursing minor hamstring injury•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...