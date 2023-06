Eaton stole a base as a pinch runner in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Eaton ran for MJ Melendez in the 10th inning and stole third base, but he was left there in the one-run loss. Eaton has appeared in three games since his June 9 recall from Triple-A Omaha, but he's yet to log an at-bat. The outfielder will likely continue to serve as a defensive replacement and speed option off the bench, as he's hitting just .058 with three steals and a 2:21 BB:K through 55 plate appearances.