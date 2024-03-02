Velazquez is penciled in as the Royals' designated hitter, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Velazquez mashed when he came to the Royals from the Cubs last season, but it remains to be seen if he can do it over a full season. The power is real, but his 28.5 percent strikeout rate is a concern. With Salvador Perez also getting up there in age -- he'll be 34 for much of the season -- the longtime catcher could see more games as the DH, which likely would leave Velazquez on the bench against some right-handers.