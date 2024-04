Velazquez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

With the Royals looking to give Vinnie Pasquantino a day out of the field and Salvador Perez a day off behind the plate in the series finale, Velazquez will be a casualty from the Kansas City lineup. Pasquantino will serve as the Royals' designated hitter in Velazquez's stead, while Perez takes over Pasquantino's usual spot at first base.