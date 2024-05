Velazquez is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Brewers.

It's the second straight day on the bench for Velazquez, who is in a 2-for-32 tailspin at the plate. He served as a pinch-hitter in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers and will be available off the bench Monday. Adam Frazier will serve as the Royals' designated hitter, and Kansas City could continue to rotate a number of players at that spot in the lineup while Velazquez has seemingly lost hold of an everyday role.