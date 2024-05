Velazquez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.

Velazquez has been less and less of an everyday option for the Royals as the team continues to trot out lineups with Salvador Perez as first, Vinnie Pasquantino at DH and Freddy Fermin behind the dish. Velazquez hasn't done much to warrant an everyday role after starting the season red-hot, with just one hit in his last 27 at-bats.