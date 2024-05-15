Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert was excellent until the seventh inning, and Velazquez made him pay. The homer was Velazquez's third of the year and his first since April 4. He went just 5-for-55 over a 19-game span from April 14 to May 9, but Velazquez now has a five-game hitting streak. During the streak, he's 6-for-16 (.375). Overall, he's at a .227/.292/.361 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base over 37 contests. With fellow corner outfielders MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe hitting .183 and .159, respectively, there's room for Velazquez to challenge them if manager Matt Quatraro opts for other players at designated hitter.