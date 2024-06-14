site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Getting breather Friday
Velazquez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
After starting in each of the Royals last four games, Velazquez will get the day off Friday. Adam Frazier will DH and bat fifth while Drew Waters fills in at right field and bats eighth.
