Velazquez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

This marks the second absence in three days for Velazquez, who has struggled to a .129/.256/.194 slash line so far this month. His overall OPS is down more than 200 points from a year ago. He could see his playing time squeezed further in the short term with Salvador Perez needing time at designated hitter to combat a knee injury.