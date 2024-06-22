Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Texas.
Velazquez will be out of the lineup Saturday for the third straight game. The lefty-hitting Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and bat third against Rangers right-hander Jon Gray.
More News
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Absent from lineup again•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Getting breather Friday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Nabs rare steal•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Exiting starting nine Thursday•