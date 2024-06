Velazquez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's series finale against the Rangers.

Velazquez was originally slated to sit for the fourth consecutive game Sunday, but he was inserted into the lineup after Adam Frazier was scratched due to a right thumb sprain he sustained in Saturday's 6-0 loss. Velazquez will look to take advantage of the opportunity as he faces off against the returning Max Scherzer on Sunday.