Velazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Velazquez hasn't fully regained an everyday role yet, but he started each of the last four games (two against right-handers, two against left-handers) and is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .375/.412/.625. Even so, Velazquez will find himself as the odd man out of the lineup Wednesday while the Royals give Salvador Perez a day off behind the plate while keeping his bat in the starting nine at DH.