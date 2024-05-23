Velazquez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Velazquez had sat out the previous two games, suggesting he could be losing some playing time versus right-handed pitchers. He looked solid against Tigers lefty ace Tarik Skubal, taking him deep in the fourth inning. Velazquez is barring a meager .224 (11-for-49) in May, but he's hit two homers and driven in five runs over his last five games. The outfielder is slashing .226/.295/.368 with four homers, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles over 146 plate appearances this season. He's struggled to consistently tap into power as he did with 17 homers over 53 games a year ago, so it's possible Velazquez could continue to lose playing time to Adam Frazier or Freddy Fermin if he can't turn things around.