Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 11-8 loss to the Padres.

That's now five homers over Velazquez's last nine games. He was nearly the hero in the Royals' ninth-inning rally, which started with his solo shot and ended on a deep flyout to left-center field. The outfielder is slashing .220/.283/.415 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base over 49 contests, though he slugged .475 in May with a welcome return of the impactful power he showed in the second half of 2023.