Velazquez went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Mariners.

Velazquez has gone just 2-for-15 with three walks over five games in June. The outfielder was able to make a rare impact with his legs Saturday, picking up his second steal of the campaign. His power started to come around in late May but has vanished again in June, and he's at a middling .212/.283/.402 slash line with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 29 runs scored through 198 plate appearances this season.