Velazquez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Velazquez had started seven of the last eight contests but will begin this one on the bench. Salvador Perez will be the designated hitter, Hunter Renfroe will start in right field and Freddy Fermin will be at catcher.
