Velazquez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Velazquez has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with three homers and eight RBI over his last 11 games. The outfielder opened the scoring with a second-inning blast off Aaron Civale and added the go-ahead RBI in the 11th. Velazquez's power has been slow to show in 2024, but he looks to be going in the right direction for now. Overall, he's at .232/.301/.394 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and one stolen base through 156 plate appearances.