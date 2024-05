The Royals recalled Loftin from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

He'll take the 26-man active roster spot of infielder Michael Massey (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Between the majors and Triple-A level, Loftin has seen time at four different defensive spots (first base, second base third base and left field), so he'll provide Kansas City with some versatility off the bench while he's up with the big club. Most of his starts will likely come versus left-handed pitching.