Loftin will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Loftin was excluded from the lineup in the Royals' first two games following his call-up from Triple-A Omaha last Sunday, but he's now getting his fifth start in six games Sunday. Four of those starts have come at second base, and he looks like he could be the preferred option at the position over Adam Frazier until Michael Massey (back) returns from the injured list.