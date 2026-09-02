Loftin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss against the Marlins.

Loftin crushed a solo homer -- his seventh of the campaign -- with two outs in the ninth inning, though no further comeback ensued as the Royals fell at home. Over his past 10 games, the 27-year-old is slashing .282/.349/.564 with six extra-base hits (two homers), six RBI and six runs. Loftin has seen much of his action at third base in place of Maikel Garcia (hamstring), though he manned second base Tuesday in place of Michael Massey (concussion).