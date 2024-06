Loftin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Loftin had started in six of the previous seven games and looks to have emerged as the Royals' preferred option at second base in the absence of Michael Massey (back), but Loftin will give way to Garrett Hampson at the keystone Wednesday. Since being called up from Triple-A Omaha on May 26, Loftin is hitting .261 with an RBI and a run scored.