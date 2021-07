O'Hearn is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Hearn started all 10 games since being recalled by the Royals on June 21, and he's gone 12-for-41 with three homers, seven RBI, five runs and 11 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances. Jorge Soler will bat second as the designated hitter Friday.