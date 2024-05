O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting O'Hearn finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row while Cincinnati brings another southpaw (Nick Lodolo) to the hill. O'Hearn's absence will allow the Orioles to give infielder Gunnar Henderson a day off playing defense, as the third-year player instead serves as Baltimore's designated hitter.