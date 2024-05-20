O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

O'Hearn had gone nine games without an extra-base hit, hitting .240 (6-for-25) with three RBI in that span. The 30-year-old broke his power drought with a third-inning homer off Mariners starter George Kirby to give the Orioles a 4-1 lead. O'Hearn is up to six homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .288/.368/.510 slash line through 33 contests in a strong-side platoon role while seeing time at designated hitter and first base and in the corner outfield spots.