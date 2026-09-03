O'Hearn (quadriceps) is aiming to be activated from the 10-day injured list for the Pirates' Sept. 11-13 series against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

O'Hearn has been ramping up baseball activities as he works his way back from a left quad strain, noting Thursday that there's "still a ways to go but I'm trending in the right direction." The 33-year-old has missed the last five weeks of action, so he will likely require a few rehab games before rejoining the Pirates' active roster.