Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Resumes light baseball activities

O'Hearn (quadriceps) has been cleared to play catch and take some swings in the batting cage, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

It's been almost three weeks since O'Hearn landed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, and he's been cleared to re-incorporate some light baseball activities. O'Hearn will report to the Pirates' spring training complex in Florida later this week to continue ramping up his rehab. He was given a 6-to-8 week timeline when he went down, and it would seem O'Hearn has a good shot to be back on a shorter end of that timetable.