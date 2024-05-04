O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

O'Hearn has hit safely in his last six games, going 8-for-19 (.421) in that span. The homer was his first since April 16, but the 30-year-old continues to demolish right-handed pitching. He's up to a .307/.381/.573 slash line with five homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 84 plate appearances this season. He should continue to see a strong-side platoon role, mainly as the designated hitter but also with occasional looks in the corner outfield or at first base.