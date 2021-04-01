site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-scott-blewett-removed-from-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Scott Blewett: Removed from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 1, 2021
at
12:52 pm ET 1 min read
The
Royals designated Blewett for assignment Thursday.
The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for reliever Jake Brentz, whose contract was selected ahead of Opening Day. Blewett appeared in two games out of the Kansas City bullpen as a rookie in 2020, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk in three innings.
More News
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read