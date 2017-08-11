Royals' Trevor Cahill: No structural damage
An MRI on Cahill's shoulder showed no structural damage, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news, but Cahill admitted that he's unsure when he may be able to return to action. The right-hander missed seven weeks with a shoulder injury earlier this season while with San Diego, before the trade to Kansas City. Jake Junis is expected to be recalled to start in place of Cahill on Monday.
