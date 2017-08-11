Play

An MRI on Cahill's shoulder showed no structural damage, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, but Cahill admitted that he's unsure when he may be able to return to action. The right-hander missed seven weeks with a shoulder injury earlier this season while with San Diego, before the trade to Kansas City. Jake Junis is expected to be recalled to start in place of Cahill on Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast