The Royals designated Duffey for assignment on Friday.

The right-hander was added to the Royals' roster in late April and posted a 5.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over nine innings during his month in the majors. Duffey was removed from the 26-man and 40-man rosters as Carlos Hernandez (shoulder) returns from the injured list.