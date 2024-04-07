Duffey (back) has made two appearances out of Triple-A Omaha's bullpen so far this season, striking out four batters over three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks.

Duffey didn't pitch at all for the Royals during the Cactus League after Feb. 26 upon requiring surgery to remove a cancerous mole from his back. The medical issue derailed any hopes Duffey had of making the Royals' Opening Day bullpen, but fortunately, the 33-year-old has been able to resume his playing career in the minors after a relatively brief delay. He'll look to stack together more quality relief appearances at Triple-A with the hope of eventually receiving a call-up to Kansas City.