Duffey (1-0) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win over the Angels on Friday.
The Royals saved their offense for late, and Duffey ended up benefiting from it after keeping the deficit to one run in the eighth inning. He's kept runs off the board in four of his six major-league appearances this season. The right-hander has a 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 6.2 innings while adding one hold, though he's primarily served as a low-leverage option.
