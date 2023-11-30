Hatch is expected to sign a contract with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.
Hatch had been on the Pirates' 40-man roster but evidently was allowed to pursue an opportunity overseas. The 29-year-old right-hander holds a career 4.96 ERA and 61:33 K:BB over 69 innings at the major-league level covering parts of four seasons.
