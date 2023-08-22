Hatch did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings against St. Louis. He struck out one.

Hatch served as Pittsburgh's opener Monday, after he had exclusively pitched out of the bullpen this year for both the Blue Jays and Pirates. The 28-year-old righty fired three scoreless frames and handed the ball off to Bailey Falter, who operated as the team's bulk reliever. In four appearances since Hatch was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, he has posted a 1.93 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP with two holds across 9.1 innings.