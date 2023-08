Hatch will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hatch has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen so far this season and tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins on Saturday, so his appearance Monday will likely be a brief one. Assuming that's the case, Bailey Falter seems to be the most likely option to operate as the primary pitcher behind Hatch.