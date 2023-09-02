Hatch is listed as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Hatch will be opening for the Pirates for the second time this season, after he previously tossed three scoreless innings in an Aug. 21 matchup with the Cardinals. Since that time, Hatch has made three relief appearances for the Pirates, the most recent of which was a one-inning outing Wednesday. He should be able to give the Pirates around 2-to-3 innings Saturday before likely giving way to Bailey Falter, whom Hatch opened for back on Aug. 21.