Pittsburgh optioned Hatch to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Kyle Nicolas has been selected from Indianapolis to fill the vacant spot in the Pirates' bullpen. Hatch, 28, carries a 4.08 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 28.2 major-league innings this season.
