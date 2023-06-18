Misiewicz was claimed off waivers by the Tigers and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
The left-hander was recently designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks and will now join a new organization. Misiewicz had a 5.63 ERA across eight innings for Arizona before he suffered a calf strain May 19, and the club opted not to keep him around after reinstating him from the injured list last weekend.
