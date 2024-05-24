Calvo (shoulder) underwent surgery this week to repair his right shoulder labrum and was placed on the full-season injured list by Double-A Erie on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Calvo was stuck at the Double-A level this year after just one appearance with the Rockies last season, and he will now not see the field again this season after suffering a shoulder injury in late April that will require surgery. The 28-year-old righty appeared in three games this year with Double-A Erie, logging a 3:2 K:BB with two earned runs across 2.0 innings.