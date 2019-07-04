Dixon went 0-or-9 with three strikeouts across both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against the White Sox.

A small silver lining is that Dixon scored a run in both games, but 0-for-9 is still a tough day at the ballpark. It continues a tough stretch for the 27-year-old, who is slashing .079/.167/.316 across his past 10 games. Some regression was expected for Dixon, as his hot start with the Tigers was fueled by a BABIP that approached .400.